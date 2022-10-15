Jana Paleckova is an artist who makes dreamy paintings on top of old photos

Jana Paleckova is an artist who makes dreamy paintings and sculptures.  Many of her works combine oil paints on top of original photographs. Through this technique, Paleckova adds completely surreal elements to what would otherwise be a normal old photograph, creating a deeply compelling contrast. Check out her instagram to see even more of her magnificent work.