La Maison Picassiette is a house covered in more than 15 tons of mosiac tiles

La Maison Picassiette is a house in Chartres, France covered in more than 15 tons of mosaic tiles. This masterpiece was created by Raymonde Isidore, a graveyard sweeper inspired to start creating mosaics after finding fragments of broken pottery on a walk in 1938.

Isidore spent 30 years covering his entire family home in mosaics. He "drew inspiration from Christian symbols and characters as well as his own dreams. He also built several smaller structures, including a chapel, throne, and a wall to enclose the site. The site became known as La Maison Picassiette or The House of a Million Pieces." Isidore was a completely self-taught artist. I know I'd be awestruck if I saw this beautiful house in person.