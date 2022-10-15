Murray Odessky made 255 visionary paper hats (click the arrow on the instagram post to flip through photos of his wonderful creations). The hats are all made from paper bags, and are wearable sculptures. I love how he was able to turn something as ordinary as paper bags into such unique pieces. At the end of his life he donated the collection to the Mingei Museum in San Diego CA.

"Born Murray Odessky on October 16th 1931 he would eventually change his name to Moses, experienced a personal epiphany and moved to Hawaii.

There he was inspired to create 255 extraordinary paper bag hat sculptures which he donated to the Mingei Museum in San Diego CA. Until the last weeks of his life, he could be found daily at the Starbucks in Kamuela wearing one of his paper bag hats."