Comedies aren't the draw they used to be. Or rather, the movie industry doesn't believe that comedies are worth making anymore. Outside of the occasional dramedy, Hollywood has maneuvered away from creating traditional comedy films. Movies in the vein of Ace Ventura, Anchorman, and Austin Powers haven't been greenlit or produced in ages. Trying to determine a specific cause behind the dearth of comedy films is a challenge, as there are a host of factors that have contributed to the genre's demise. Irrespwective of the catalyst, there are millions of movie fans that have been waiting for humorous movies to make their grand return to the silver screen.

According to Deadline, fans of classic comedy films finally have something to look forward to, as there's a Naked Gun reboot in the works. The film will feature Liam Neeson at the helm, taking over for the infinitely hysterical legend Leslie Nielsen.