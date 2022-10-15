Comedies aren't the draw they used to be. Or rather, the movie industry doesn't believe that comedies are worth making anymore. Outside of the occasional dramedy, Hollywood has maneuvered away from creating traditional comedy films. Movies in the vein of Ace Ventura, Anchorman, and Austin Powers haven't been greenlit or produced in ages. Trying to determine a specific cause behind the dearth of comedy films is a challenge, as there are a host of factors that have contributed to the genre's demise. Irrespwective of the catalyst, there are millions of movie fans that have been waiting for humorous movies to make their grand return to the silver screen.
According to Deadline, fans of classic comedy films finally have something to look forward to, as there's a Naked Gun reboot in the works. The film will feature Liam Neeson at the helm, taking over for the infinitely hysterical legend Leslie Nielsen.
One of Hollywood's classic slapstick comedy franchises is looking to make its way back to the big screen. Sources tell Deadline that Paramount Pictures is moving forward with a new Naked Gun reboot, with Liam Neeson is in negotiations to star and Akiva Schaffer set to direct. While no greenlight has been given, sources say its headed in that direction once a deal closes for Neeson. Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, who just worked with Schaffer on the Emmy-winning Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers pic, also closed a deal to pen the script. Mark Hentemann & Alec Sulkin wrote the previous draft. Schaffer also will exec produce. Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins are producing via their company Fuzzy Door.