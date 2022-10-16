Get a super tablet for a super low price right now

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Tablets cost way more money than they should. Boom. They're often fragile, subject to upgrades what feels like every year, and sometimes like a big old phone. But every once in a while, they're truly great. It's not all that often that this happens, but when it does, it's a huge win for anyone who works a lot of places at once, is a visual learner, or simply considers themselves creative.

Not all tablets cost as much as you think. You just have to know where to look. Look here: the Microsoft Surface Pro 4, i5 4GB 128GB W10 Pro – Silver (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only). This stellar tablet is durable, fast, and dexterous. You're probably going to fall in love with it and take it anywhere– and you can do that easily! It's also on sale right now, which is lovely, considering how rare that often is.

Put simply, this one fast tablet. It grants you 9 hours of battery life with a speedy i5 chip. Essentially it combines the tablet and performance of a laptop, so you can take that work-from-home and hybrid lifestyle wherever you please without carrying around a big clunky thing.

It also has 128 GB SSD storage, which means all your essential photos, videos, and files are available for easy access. It runs Windows 10 Pro, making it compatible with most apps and software.

It features a 12.3" PixelSense Display, making it easy to view everything in greater 2736 x 1834 resolution. All the visuals and creative projects you embark upon are gonna look pretty good on this screen. A kickstand also makes it very ergonomic

Please note that the pen pictured, as well as the keyboard, are sold separately.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 4, i5 4GB 128GB W10 Pro – Silver (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) normally costs $419, but for a limited time, you can get it for only $298.99.

Prices subject to change.