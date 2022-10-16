In Canada, a giant squid sculpture marks the spot where a record-breaking giant squid was found. This big guy is known as the Giant Squid of Thimble Tickle. The sculpture was created to match the apparent size of the real-life squid, which was said to be 55 feet long.

The squid was once a record holder in the Guiness Book of World Records, but people today believe the squid's size may have been either due to postmortem stretching or an exaggeration. This sculpture still rules, nonetheless. It was built in 2001 by a fine arts teacher named Don Foulds with assistance from his students. "It's now part of the Giant Squid Interpretation Site that also includes a small museum, picnic area, and gift shop." You can find directions here.