Princess Etch masters Etch a Sketch

Princess Etch is a master of the classic Etch a Sketch toy. Many of us remember toying around with an Etch A Sketch as children. Jane Labowitch aska Princess Etch has taken her Etch A Sketch skills to the next level by making detailed drawings with the toy (this isn't easy to do!).

When she makes a piece she likes, she preserves it by taking the toy apart, dumping out the Etch-A-Sketch "sand", and then re-framing it within the toy. I never knew this was possible, but once the "sand" is gone, the drawing will be fixed in place. I'm not sure if the contents are toxic, though, so do this at your own risk.