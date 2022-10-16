Save over $150 on this refurbished 6th Gen iPad during our Apple Days event

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

When you think of "saving the environment," purchasing electronics probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind. However, one of the biggest contributors to e-waste is our societal infatuation with shiny new devices that may only be slight improvements over the previous models. The solution? Refurbished devices! While not necessarily in their physical prime, refurbishing electronics breathes new life into them, extending their lives for years to come and saving them from an e-waste dump.

As part of our Apple Days celebration, we're dropping prices on several refurbished Apple devices. One such device is the Apple iPad 6th Gen, a powerful 9.7-inch tablet that's ideal for work and play when you're on the go. It's on sale for just $239.99 from October 16 through 21.

Under this iPad's hood lies Apple's top-performing A10 chip and 2GB of RAM for effortless multitasking, 32GB of onboard storage, and Bluetooth connectivity for easy data transferring. You can also pair it with your favorite Bluetooth headphones to watch videos and play games wirelessly. Speaking of which, all your content is presented on Apple's beautiful Retina display (2048×1536 resolution).

Refurbished with a grade "B" rating, this iPad's outer shell may exhibit light scuffs and scratches. But you can rest assured that the internals work as intended. This iPad ships with iOS 14 and comes with a wall charger, Lightning cable, a snap-on case to hide exterior blemishes, and a tempered glass screen protector to prevent damage.

Apple Days price drops will be available from October 16 through 21, so if you want to get a head start on holiday shopping or need a portable device to enjoy content on the go, get this deal while it lasts! You can pick up the Apple iPad 6th Gen for just $239.99 or over 40% off the MSRP.

Prices subject to change.