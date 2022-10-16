That time Reverand Jesse Jackson read Green Eggs and Ham on SNL

At his apex, Reverand Jesse Jackson was a man of his time, standing augustly in the flow of history like an index mark, easily identified by his iconic oratory style wielded with panache. Originally aired on October 20, 1984, Reverand Jackson reads "Green Eggs and Ham" with the appropriate seriousness due to the "Later Day Saint, Seuss." on Saturday Night Live.

For the uninitiated, it's easiest to see how Reverand Jackson was received by the pre-internet masses by flashing forward almost 7 years later to October 13, 1991 where Keenen Ivory Wayans delivers this impression on In Living Color: