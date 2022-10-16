The bulb houses of Den Bosch, Netherlands

Popkin
Photo: grotevriendelijkereus (CC BY 2.0)

Bolwoningen is a group of spherical houses that look like they belong in a sci-fi story. Bulwoning (singular) is a fitting name as it translates to "bulb house". The houses were built in 1984 by artist Dries Kreijkamp in Den Bosch, Netherlands. There are 50 houses in total and people still live in them today. I wish that I lived inside of a Bulwoning! Watch the original promo video for Bolwoningen.