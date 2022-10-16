Bolwoningen is a group of spherical houses that look like they belong in a sci-fi story. Bulwoning (singular) is a fitting name as it translates to "bulb house". The houses were built in 1984 by artist Dries Kreijkamp in Den Bosch, Netherlands. There are 50 houses in total and people still live in them today. I wish that I lived inside of a Bulwoning! Watch the original promo video for Bolwoningen.
The bulb houses of Den Bosch, Netherlands
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- bulb house
- netherlands
- scifi
Dutch family spent nine years living in a secret room "waiting for the end of time"
In the Netherlands province of Drenth, a family of seven adults were found living inside a hidden room in their farmhouse for nine years "waiting for the end of time." The family included a father, 58, and six male children, aged 18 to 25. Apparently one of the young men had enough and visited a… READ THE REST
The world's largest occult library has a public online archive
Amsterdam's Bibliotheca Philosophica Hermetica (AKA "The Ritman Library) houses more ths 25,000 occult texts, covering "Hermetics, Rosicrucians, Theosophy, alchemy, mysticism, Gnosis and Western Esotericism, Sufism, Kabbalah, Anthroposophy, Catharism, Freemasonry, Manichaeism, Judaica, the Grail, Esotericism, and comparative religion." READ THE REST
Elsevier sends copyright threat to site for linking to Sci-Hub
Sci-Hub (previously) is a scrappy, nonprofit site founded in memory of Aaron Swartz, dedicated to providing global access to the world's scholarship — journal articles that generally report on publicly-funded research, which rapacious, giant corporations acquire for free, and then charge the very same institutions that paid for the research millions of dollars a year… READ THE REST
Improve your golf swing with this speed trainer for only $104.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Hiring a professional golf trainer can be time-consuming and expensive. With the UnLocked Golf Swing Speed Trainer, you can improve your swing from anywhere and at a fraction of the cost. If you're… READ THE REST
Check out this refurbished iPad Mini and accessories for 61% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you need a device that's great for work, school, and distracting yourself with an endless supply of memes and streaming marathons, an iPad may be your best bet. With the right… READ THE REST
Get a 4-piece pro gaming kit for 63% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you're looking for some new PC gaming gear, we may have found it for you. Though gaming gear isn't required by law to look like it just left a rave, isn't… READ THE REST