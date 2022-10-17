A factory-sealed iPhone 1 from 2007 just sold at auction for $39,339.60

When the iPhone was introduced in 2007, it cost $599, which was a lot for a mobile phone. But if you happened to buy one and forgot to open the box, you now have a valuable artifact. LCG auctions recently sold an original iPhone in the original factory shrink wrap for almost $40,000.

From LCG Auctions:

This factory sealed, first-release example is in exceptional condition. Virtually flawless along the surface and edges, the factory seal is clean with correct seam details and tightness. Labels on the reverse are correctly pristine beneath the seal. All original – no aftermarket stickers or UPC labels on this one. Brand new, never activated. Collectors and investors would be hard pressed to find a superior example. Relevance and rarity comprise a winning formula for this red hot collectible. Model A1203, Order MA712LL/A (8GB), Authenticity fully guaranteed by LCG Auctions.

Do you think they X-rayed the box to make sure there wasn't a rock inside?