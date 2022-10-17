This sneak peek of Splatoon 4 shows just how realistic the graphics are going to be. I think I prefer the cartoony look of the previous versions, but I do like the comb-over hairstyle option shown here!
Activist sprays Aston Martin dealership with orange paint
Protestors throw tomato soup on van Gogh painting
This morning, activists from an organization called Just Stop Oil splashed tomato soup from cans all over Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting at London's National Gallery. Fortunately, the painting is under glass. Then they glued their hands to the wall below the artwork. The two were arrested for criminal damage and aggravated trespass. From The… READ THE REST
Creator and activist who works with compostable art supplies
Corinne Loperfido is an artist who works with compostable materials. I like this video where she teaches us her technique of how to use old fruit peels, fallen leaves, and other compostable items to make wearables. The end result is beautiful and totally innovative. This is a great activity to do with kids, too. From… READ THE REST
The Art of Solidarity: Molly Crabapple and Political Collaboration with Everyday People
"Do we have a right to be hopeful? With political and ecological fires raging all around, is it irresponsible to imagine a future world radically better than our own? A world without prisons? Of beautiful, green public housing? Of buried border walls? Of healed ecosystems? A world where governments fear the people instead of the… READ THE REST
