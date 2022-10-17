Café in England charges different prices, depending on how rude or polite a customer is

Manners still matter — at least at Chaii Stop, a café in northern England that gives polite people a huge discount when ordering chai tea. On a succulent-covered wall inside the cafe, a neon sign in cursive writing reads, "Good Vibes Only" (second image below). And to show how committed they are to said vibes, their countertop chalkboard sign reads:

"Desi chai" £5

"Desi chai, please" £3

"Hello, Desi chai, please" £1.90

In other words, even if you're having a crappy day, suck it up and make nice. "Being polite definitely goes a long way 😊" as they say in their Instagram post — as in a £3.10 savings.

Front page thumbnail image: stockyimages / shutterstock.com