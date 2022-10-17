The incredible Drew Friedman was recently interviewed on Cartoonist Kayfabe. I'm a huge fan of his detailed portraits of cultural figures, such as Tiny Tim, Robert Crumb, and these sideshow performers. In the interview he talks about his artistic process, his time at SVA and RAW magazine, and the work that went into his new book Maverix and Lunatix. Check out more of Friedman's work here on his website.
Drew Friedman interview on Cartoonist Kayfabe
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- art
- cartoonist
- underground comix
In Canada, a giant squid sculpture marks the spot where a record-breaking giant squid was found
In Canada, a giant squid sculpture marks the spot where a record-breaking giant squid was found. This big guy is known as the Giant Squid of Thimble Tickle. The sculpture was created to match the apparent size of the real-life squid, which was said to be 55 feet long. The squid was once a record… READ THE REST
See vintage punk flyers and ephemera on the "Art Punk Kill" instagram
If you're in need of some more neat stuff on your instagram feed, you can see vintage punk flyers and ephemera on the "Art Punk Kill" page. I love looking through all of the ink drawings in this giant archive. It always inspires me to draw something in my sketchbook. Here's a vintage Misfits flier… READ THE REST
Princess Etch masters Etch a Sketch
Princess Etch is a master of the classic Etch a Sketch toy. Many of us remember toying around with an Etch A Sketch as children. Jane Labowitch aska Princess Etch has taken her Etch A Sketch skills to the next level by making detailed drawings with the toy (this isn't easy to do!). When she… READ THE REST
Get a refurbished MacBook Air for under $250
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. MacBooks are among the best all-purpose computers you can get for your money. The problem is that even the box on these things looks expensive. However, MacBooks are a lot cheaper if you consider… READ THE REST
Get a super tablet for a super low price right now
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Tablets cost way more money than they should. Boom. They're often fragile, subject to upgrades what feels like every year, and sometimes like a big old phone. But every once in… READ THE REST
Save over $150 on this refurbished 6th Gen iPad during our Apple Days event
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. When you think of "saving the environment," purchasing electronics probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind. However, one of the biggest contributors to e-waste is our societal infatuation with… READ THE REST