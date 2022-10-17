Drew Friedman interview on Cartoonist Kayfabe

Popkin
Photo: Cartoonist Kayfabe

The incredible Drew Friedman was recently interviewed on Cartoonist Kayfabe. I'm a huge fan of his detailed portraits of cultural figures, such as Tiny Tim, Robert Crumb, and these sideshow performers. In the interview he talks about his artistic process, his time at SVA and RAW magazine, and the work that went into his new book Maverix and Lunatix. Check out more of Friedman's work here on his website.