The ugly aggressiveness of Republicans' attacks on transgender people is intended to divide us, putting these hateful people into office on the claims they are protecting anyone. This awful gender policing hurts children and adults and does nothing but allow bigots to feel better about themselves.
Last Week Tonight dissects the GOP's campaign against transgender rights
Montana bans trans people from changing birth certificates
Following an "emergency" measure, Montana is prohibiting changes to birth certificates. Health officials there described recorded sex as "immutable", even after gender-affirming surgery. The context: the courts and legislature there will be wrangling over this stuff presently, so this amounts to the current administration trying to force matters in advance. Under the new rule, the… READ THE REST
Texas social workers told to keep investigations of trans kids' families secret
Newspapers in Texas report that social workers, tasked with investigating families of kids who seek gender-affirming care, are being ordered to keep their work secret, making no written communications that might be exposed to public scrutiny. "This will get messy", one supervisor reportedly told them. Those secrecy efforts came as workers inside the agency raised… READ THE REST
Despite law saying it must accept and display "In God We Trust" signs, Texas school district rejects rainbow-colored and Arabic ones
It's the law in Texas that schools must display donated signs saying "In God We Trust." I wonder what it is about the ones with rainbows and Arabic text that led the Carroll school district to defy the law and reject them. Carroll ISD refused to comment. In the Houston area, "In God We Trust"… READ THE REST
