Manson family murderer recommended for parole, California governor says nope

For the first time since Patricia Krenwinkel's murder conviction for participating in the 1969 Manson family killing spree, a parole board recommended Krenwinkel be released from prison. On Friday though, California Governor Gavin Newsom put the kibosh on that.
"After an independent and thorough review, the evidence establishes that Ms. Krenwinkel is not suitable for parole and cannot be safely released from prison at this time," Newsom said.
According to the review, Krenwinkle doesn't fully understand "the causative factors of her crime and her triggers for antisocial thinking."
"While Ms. Krenwinkel has matured in prison and engaged in commendable rehabilitative efforts, her efforts have not sufficiently reduced her risk for future dangerousness," the report states.
From CNN:
Krenwinkel, 74, was convicted of seven counts of first-degree murder in the August 1969 Manson family attacks that left seven people dead. Among the victims was pregnant actress Sharon Tate, who was married to director Roman Polanski, Folger Coffee heiress Abigail Folger and celebrity hairstylist Jay Sebring.
During the 1969 killing spree, Krenwinkel pursued and stabbed Folger 28 times, Krenwinkel said in court testimony.