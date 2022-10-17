Marjorie Taylor Greene confesses: her husband is sitting on election fraud proof (video)

For two years Donald Trump and his cowering MAGA colleagues have pushed the election fraud conspiracy to their blind MAGA devotees, claiming without a speck of proof that President Biden stole the election.

But Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q–GA) broke the news yesterday during a debate with Democratic opponent Marcus Flowers that yes indeedy, there certainly is proof of election fraud, and she knows exactly where it is.

"There was election fraud in the 2020 election, and my husband has the proof!" Empty G was referring to her soon-to-be ex-husband Perry Greene. (See video below).

Mr. Greene's stubbornness in divulging the crucial evidence needed to put Trump's Big Lie to rest remains a mystery.

Flowers: Did Biden win the election?

Greene: He's the president

Flowers: You pushed a big lie that he did not win

Greene: There was election fraud and my husband has the proof pic.twitter.com/Vhu2sOW7PQ — Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: GPB/PBS (screengrab)