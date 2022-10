Mattel has just announced that R&B legend Tina Turner has become a Barbie doll.



"We used a lot of screen grabs to see the hair at all angles," doll designer Bill Greening said. "Lots of teasing and hairspray was involved!"

The Signature Tina Turner Barbie Doll is wearing the outfit from Turner's "What's Love Got to Do With It" music video (below) which has just celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Fortunately, there is no abusive Ken doll modeled after Ike Turner.