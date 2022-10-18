Astronaut photo of Earth shows two strange blue blobs in the atmosphere

An astronaut aboard the International Space Station captured this spectacular image over Southeast Asia. What are those two strange blue blobs though? Coincidentally, they're two natural phenomena that occurred simultaneously, and just as the astronaut was snapping the photo. The blue blob at the bottom of the photo is a lightning strike over the Gulf of Thailand, while the blue in the upper right is our Moon. From Live Science:

The orientation of Earth's natural satellite in relation to the ISS means the light it reflects back from the sun passes straight through the planet's atmosphere, which transforms it into a bright blue blob with a fuzzy halo. This effect is caused by some of the moonlight scattering off tiny particles in Earth's atmosphere, according to Earth Observatory.