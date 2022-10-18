If Trump wins, he reportedly plans to hire Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rolling Stone reports that if Trump wins in 2024, he'd love to hire Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for his administration. "Wouldn't she be great?" Trump reportedly said. From Rolling Stone:

It is unclear what specifically Trump has in mind for the severely MAGAfied Georgia Republican, be it a White House staff position, cabinet post, or agency appointment, the sources say. But, "he loves MTG and would want her very close in a second term, that much was clear," one source says.

The second source recalls that over the past year, the ex-president had briefly mentioned Greene's name as someone who could be in the running to be a senior official at the Justice Department during a second Trump administration. The former president's comment confused the source, because "I don't think she's a lawyer," this person says.