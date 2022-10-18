Trump instructs Bob Woodward to lie, handing over documents Trump was apparently not supposed to be in possession of. The cavalier attitude towards document handling and the sharing of secrets comes as no surprise to anyone.
Listen as Trump hands the Kim Jong Un letters over to Woodward: "Don't say I gave them to you"
- documents
- mar a lago
- trump
