Marvel and AAA wrestling are teaming up for Lucha show

Unless you're already a fan of the grappling arts, it's hard to sell pro wrestling to newcomers. Ironically enough, before I started evangelizing for the "sport," I used to be quite averse to wrestling myself. Initially, I found pro wrestling inaccessible in the early 90s due to how cartoonish and over-the-top the era's characters were. As a die-hard superhero fan, it felt strange watching guys like Hulk Hogan pretend to be real-life superheroes- -when I could just watch actual superheroes.

Now that I'm on the other side of the fence with pro wrestling, the similarities between comic books and the action in the squared circle extend far beyond the characters contained in both mediums. Like superhero yarns, wrestling also revolves around a never-ending battle between good and evil. And now it looks like Marvel comics and the historic Mexican wrestling promotion AAA are determined to solidify the bonds between superheroes and wrestling even further.

In the video linked above, you can check out the announcement of a new Marvel comics Lucha show for Disney plus.