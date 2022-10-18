Matt Reeves to make spin-off movies for several Batman villains

With The Batman, Matt Reeves gave long-time fans of the Caped crusader the movie they'd been craving for decades. Despite their popularity, every cinematic version of Batman has always been a little off in terms of characterization. One of the glaring omissions from Batman's film persona was his unparalleled deductive ability. When you think about it, the fact that we got a variant of Batman on the silver screen that shamelessly shoots people before getting a version of the character renowned for his detective work is pretty bonkers. I mean, he's not called the world's greatest detective for nothing.

Through his inaugural outing in Gotham City, director Matt Reeves proved that he has the goods when it comes to conjuring stories for Batman. According to IGN, in addition to his upcoming sequel to The Batman, Matt Reeves is also slated to develop a slew of spin-offs for Bruce's roster of rogues.