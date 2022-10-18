'Ralphie' star Peter Billingsley returns for 'A Christmas Story' sequel

Rusty Blazenhoff
screengrab: HBO Max

A Christmas Story fans are getting an early holiday gift, and it's not a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Middle-aged actor Peter Billingsley is returning as Ralphie, thick glasses and all, as you'll see in the short teaser trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas. This sequel to the 1983 classic movie will premiere November 17 on HBO Max. (This is not to be confused with the other sequel.)