A Christmas Story fans are getting an early holiday gift, and it's not a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Middle-aged actor Peter Billingsley is returning as Ralphie, thick glasses and all, as you'll see in the short teaser trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas. This sequel to the 1983 classic movie will premiere November 17 on HBO Max. (This is not to be confused with the other sequel.)
'Ralphie' star Peter Billingsley returns for 'A Christmas Story' sequel
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- A Christmas Story
- frageelay
- fragile
- Peter Billingsley
- sequel
- You'll shoot your eye out
Woodworker carves a 'Christmas Story' leg lamp based on his own leg
YouTuber craftsman Paul Jackman fashioned his own "major award" a la A Christmas Story, a "manly" leg lamp based on his own leg's measurements. It's really quite impressive. He writes: This leg is an exact full scale model of my own leg. The leg and base are made from maple butcher block scraps from previous… READ THE REST
This is the ugly Christmas sweater that defeated all the rest
While you still won't be able to buy that Slayer Christmas sweater you've been wanting ever since you knew it existed, there is another equally hardcore option if you're still in need of something ugly and holiday-themed: the Home Alone sweater. Complete with prancing reindeer on the wearer's biceps and a healthy portion of snowflakes,… READ THE REST
Travesty of the Day: The straight-to-DVD sequel to A Christmas Story
So, I don't like to make a career out of snarking on things. I prefer to focus on things that don't make me want to break an expensive piece of technology or kill the entire internet with fire. And it's not even the internet's fault, this thing I'm about to show you. It is a… READ THE REST
A top iPad model is on sale for under $300 for a limited time
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Tablets really are the Goldilocks of personal technology: They're much more portable than a laptop, but they offer a wider screen and a better viewing experience than a smartphone. Unfortunately, just… READ THE REST
Get a refurbished MacBook Air for under $250
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. MacBooks are among the best all-purpose computers you can get for your money. The problem is that even the box on these things looks expensive. However, MacBooks are a lot cheaper if you consider… READ THE REST
Get a super tablet for a super low price right now
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Tablets cost way more money than they should. Boom. They're often fragile, subject to upgrades what feels like every year, and sometimes like a big old phone. But every once in… READ THE REST