Restaurant servers in Power Rangers garb tackle man choking woman

"The craziest thing" happened at Noka Ramen in Oakland, California, around 8 p.m. on Friday evening: servers dressed as Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers fended off an attacker who tried to choke a woman there.

"When something surprising breaks out, you're not sure it's real," said Ploi Pirapoken, a restaurant patron who witnessed the attack, told our sister station KGO via Zoom. According to Pirapoken's Twitter thread, a woman ran into the Thai-owned restaurant seeking help, "and a man came running in after her and puts her in a chokehold." That's when all of the servers/Power Rangers moved in to de-escalate the situation. The Black and Yellow Rangers told the man to leave, and the attacker began hurling punches and kicks at them, according to Pirapoken's tweets. Pirapoken said the man even began shouting anti-Asian slurs, and the Yellow Ranger dragged him out of the restaurant by the collar.

The man was arrested. There is no footage.