This morning on Interstate 95 near Godwin, North Carolina, a truck jacknifed and dumped its load of 22,000 pounds of catfish all over the freeway. The massive mess stopped northbound traffic for two hours leading to a backup miles long.

ABC11 reports that "along with the fish, fuel was also spilled making the cleanup even more difficult."

Fortunately, the driver was uninjured. Unfortunately, the fish never had a chance.