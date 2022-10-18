Uber Eats is about to start delivering ganja in Toronto

Every stoner worth their salt has dreams of venturing to Canada- especially those in America. Due to the United States' puritanical views on pot- which are slowly changing across the nation- trying to spark up some mary jane could put you in hot bong water, legally speaking. Consequently, American stoners have a few countries etched into their bucket list travel log, and Canada- specifically Vancouver- is usually at the top of the list. Vancouver, otherwise known as Vansterdam, was always prized by potheads for the quality of its mythical bud. However, Vancouver's stature as a stoner paradise might be usurped by Toronto.

Apparently, Uber Eats is about to start delivering marijuana in Toronto. The move is not only practical in our modern era of online shopping, but genius by allowing stoners to bundle their bud and munchies into one purchase. At this rate, Canada might have to start calling itself the Great Green North.