Uber Eats is about to start delivering ganja in Toronto

Every stoner worth their salt has dreams of venturing to Canada- especially those in America. Due to the United States' puritanical views on pot- which are slowly changing across the nation- trying to spark up some mary jane could put you in hot bong water, legally speaking. Consequently, American stoners have a few countries etched into their bucket list travel log, and Canada- specifically Vancouver- is usually at the top of the list. Vancouver, otherwise known as Vansterdam, was always prized by potheads for the quality of its mythical bud. However, Vancouver's stature as a stoner paradise might be usurped by Toronto.
Apparently, Uber Eats is about to start delivering marijuana in Toronto. The move is not only practical in our modern era of online shopping, but genius by allowing stoners to bundle their bud and munchies into one purchase. At this rate, Canada might have to start calling itself the Great Green North.
Consumers in Toronto can order cannabis via the food delivery platform Uber Eats through a partnership with local dispensaries and the online marijuana resource Leafly that launched on Monday. "We are partnering with industry leaders like Leafly to help retailers offer safe, convenient options for people in Toronto to purchase legal cannabis for delivery to their homes, which will help combat the illegal market and help reduce impaired driving," Lola Kassim, general manager of Uber Eats Canada, said in a statement from the two companies on Sunday. "Over the last few years, we have invested heavily in our delivery business and selection has expanded tremendously. Uber Eats has grown quickly to become a versatile platform usable by diverse businesses large and small."