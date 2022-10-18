Watch this husband surprise his bride with an elaborate dance number

Love will make you do some crazy things. Every lover or spouse has ventured to a pumpkin patch, farmer's market, or football game to lovingly appease the whims of their significant other at some point in their life. Just think about how many times you've had to grit your teeth- while simultaneously lying through them about your level of enjoyment- as you watched a movie or television show that your partner wouldn't stop raving about. If you want to experience human intimacy, you ultimately have to become comfortable doing things you wouldn't normally do. It's just part of the deal.

In the video linked above, you can check out a husband-to-be go above and beyond the call of duty to rehearse an elaborate dance number to impress his bride. The clip is heartwarming stuff that sets the bar a little too high for other grooms-to-be. Better make sure your wedding shoes double as tap shoes, fellas.