Arizona MAGA man running for college board caught in front of preschool masturbating to porn

Randy Gene Kaufman, an Arizona Trump fanatic running for a Maricopa County college board, was caught in front of a preschool with his pants down — literally.

The upstanding gentleman was arrested after a police officer found him in his car allegedly gawking at porn — and the nursery school — while masturbating.

The officer wrote in his report that Kaufman, who used to be a prison supervisor, was parked around 190 feet away from the school, had "a full view of the Wirtzels Preschool and Child Care Center," and could see "several preschool age children having outdoor activities in the playground," according to Yahoo!.

From Yahoo!:

Kaufman was asked to step out of the vehicle and was questioned by the officer. Kaufman claimed he had been in the area buying rebar and that he didn't normally do this. "I'm just really stressed out. I have a lot of things going on," he told the officer, admitting to having been watching intteracial porn in his car. When questioned as to if he knew he was so close to a preschool he responded, "I didn't notice it until you came up and I got out of my truck." "I really fucked up; this is bad. You have no idea, Kauffman told the officer, "I'm running for the Governing Board for the colleges. I didn't even know this was one of your sites but now I see the signs all over in the parking lot."

And from Law and Crime:

According to what appears to be the defendant's Facebook page (given the user's name and expressed candidacy for the college board noted above), Kaufman is an avid Donald Trump supporter who has opposed vaccine mandates, mask mandates, and has supported trucker convoys and "election integrity." "Nothing is more important than standing against the Godless/ progressive/ left-wing/ socialist/ marxist/ communist/ Democrat Party Movement to destroy America," one post dated July 9 states. The page also railed against the "baby killing leftists," though the author placed punctuation marks within the word "killing" in an apparent attempt not to be flagged by the system. … "I feel bad for all those doctors and nurses who have been making their living killing babies, I mean providing abortion care," one post reads. I guess now they'll have to get jobs that uphold their oath to 'abstain from all intentional wrong-doing and harm.'" "Interesting that the very liberals who hate guns and heavily restrict them in their states but travel across state lines to buy them, now bemoan the fact that liberals who like abortion will have to travel across state lines to have abortions," another post states.

The hard-luck MAGA man announced his withdrawal from his campaign stating, among other things, that "a personal legal matter has recently arisen." You can say that again.