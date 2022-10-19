In the age of distraction, is it still possible to cross a busy Paris street by looking forward and walking at a steady pace?

Prior the mass adoption of cell phones after Motorola's DynaTAC 8000x released in 1983, it was possible to cross the Place de la Concorde in the middle of rush hour like Ulrich Wickert demonstrates in the video below:

1984, U. Wickert correspondant à Paris pour la chaine ARD enseigne comment réussir à traverser la Place de la Concorde : y aller d'un pas décidé@SchnockRevue pic.twitter.com/8Rr2Eg1qw6 — Emmanuel (@EmmanuelSPV) June 24, 2020

Modern technology has enabled distracted driving to the point that one of the only other times it was possible to perform a stunt like Ulrich Wickert did w/o putting your life at serious risk was during the pandemic as shown in this video below filmed at the Arc de Triomphe de l'Étoile:

Place Charles de Gaulle/Étoile in der Rush Hour überqueren? Wo ist da das Problem, Ulrich Wickert?

Schönen Gruß nach Hamburg. :-) pic.twitter.com/Pv6M3UlUYC — ThomasWalde (@ThomasWalde) April 9, 2020

There have been others who tried, in the intervening years, but I get the feeling that modern day newsrooms might frown on dangerous activity like this, even if it was performed by a 1099 contractor.