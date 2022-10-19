Every member of Korean boy band BTS joins military to complete national service

We're kind of in the middle of a South Korean cultural renaissance. To be fair, South Korea has been producing quality art and entertainment for decades; it's just that we're finally getting a peak into their treasure trove of talented artists and performers. One of the largest slices of the South Korean entertainment pie is the country's Kpop industry. There are several bands at the forefront of the genre, but few are as massive as BTS. The boy band, whose fans refer to themselves as the BTS army, shattered the barriers for Korean artists in America with their catchy hits several years ago.
According to NPR, members of the BTS army will have to wait for new music, as every member of BTS will join the actual army. In accordance with South Korea's obligatory military service, they'll enlist in the Korean military. I can't help but feel like there's a brilliant comedy screenplay nestled somewhere in this story.
All seven members of the globally mega-popular K-pop band BTS will be serving in the South Korean military, the band's label and management company, Big Hit, announced Monday. Big Hit, says that BTS plans to come back together as a group "around 2025," after all seven members complete their service. "Since the creation of BTS over ten years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records, and catapulted K-Pop into the global stratosphere," Big Hit's statement reads in part. "BIGHIT MUSIC has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that's now."