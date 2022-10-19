Starview HCT-5808 is a 1984 laserdisc featuring space fantasy artwork by Japanese sci-fi illustrator Jinsei Choi. Watch it above! The musical score is by respected composer Jun Fukamachi whose music spans astro-jazz fusion, ambient, and abstract cinematic sounds. Far fucking out.
Far-out Japanese laserdisc of 1980s space fantasy artwork with astro-jazz funk/ambient soundtrack (video)
