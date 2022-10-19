Herschel Walker is going to hand out phony police badges at fundraiser

If you want to be appointed a special junior deputy on Herschel Walker's very stable genius police force, you can buy the appointment from him for the price of attending his upcoming fundraiser. He ordered 1,000 fake police badges to hand out at the even this weekend.

From NBC News:

"Herschel Walker has been a friend to law enforcement and has a record of honoring police," said Gail Gitcho, the Walker campaign strategist who ordered the badges Saturday.

"If Sen. Warnock wants to highlight this, then bring it on," Gitcho added. "It just gives us a chance to talk about Herschel's support of law enforcement and law enforcement's support for him. It's a great issue for us."

But to Warnock and his campaign, Walker is only reinforcing the criticism that he hasn't been honest about his experience and that he isn't a "serious" candidate.

"My opponent, Herschel Walker, is not ready," Warnock told reporters Monday. "I pointed out the fact that he claimed to be in law enforcement — to be a police officer — and that he threatened a shootout with the police. And his response was to produce a fake badge? The people of Georgia deserve a serious person to represent them in serious times."