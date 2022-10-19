Marjorie Taylor Greene said she visited monument to honor Confederate soldiers but it was actually a monument for Union troops

Last night, Marjorie Taylor Green made a fuss about her visit to the Wilder Brigade Monument in Chickamauga, Georgia. "Tonight, I stopped at the Wilder monument in Chickamauga, GA, which honors the Confederate soldiers of the Wilder Brigade," she wrote in a Truth Social post. "I will always defend our nation's history!"

Thing is, the Wilder Brigade Monument is a tower erected in tribute to the Lightning Brigade of the Union Army.

According to the Daily Beast, Green later edited the Truth Social post showcasing her usual idiocy.

(Thanks, Bob Pescovitz!)