Michigan MAGA folk feel sorry for the gentlemen who plotted to kidnap Gov. Whitmer (video)

The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper interviewed random MAGA folk in Michigan before the midterm elections only to find out they are no different from the rest of America's red-capped pod people. Just as U.S. elections are rigged unless a raving mad conspiracy monger wins, polls showing Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ahead by 16% are also "baloney" because, of course, as one sparkly Trump fan pointed out, polls are only accurate when "they're done by a Republican."

"It's important for polls not to reflect reality, but to reflect your reality," Klepper clarified. "Exactly," the GQP voter said.

And speaking of Whitmer, the poor guys who plotted to kidnap the governor but were caught before they could carry out their plans don't deserve to be in prison because, well, they didn't get to do anything, as one Michigan gentleman explained.

"I mean, if you're going to plot to kidnap, why can't you? …" he said, shrugging. "We've all had those thoughts, like 'Oh, I should go do this' … I'm sure all of us have." (See video below.)

Klepper's half-hour special, Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms – America Unfollows Democracy, will air Nov. 1 on Comedy Central.