Out now — Drew Friedman's great new book of profiles of underground cartoonists

My favorite book of 2022 is Maverix and Lunatix: Icons of Underground Comix, by Drew Friedman. It contains 101 incredible full-page portraits/capsule bios of artists, writers, publishers, and editors of the underground comic book revolution of the 1960s.

I grew up reading the work of these artists, but I'd only seen photos of a handful of them (Crumb, Spain, Shelton, Bodē, Kominsky, Griffith, Spiegelman, Mavrides, Pekar, Robbins), so it was a treat to see what everyone else looked like.

Lucky people who live in New York can attend a conversation with Drew about his book at The Society of Illustrators on November 17.

Here's a recent picture of Lee Mars (left) and Trina Robbins holding copies of Drew's book. Both are featured in the book. (Photo by Eric Reynolds of Fantagraphics)

Here they are in the book: