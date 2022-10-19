Queen unearths 'lost' 1988 track 'Face it Alone' featuring Freddie Mercury

Queen has given something special to fans. Thirty-four years after it was recorded, they've released a never-before-heard track featuring Freddie Mercury on vocals called "Face it Alone." Out since last Thursday, it's already a top download on iTunes in 21 countries.

'Face It Alone' was originally recorded during the band's historic 1988 sessions for that album, a prolific period which saw the band lay down around 30 tracks, many of which were never released, but remained among those that didn't make the final album cut. It was rediscovered when the band's production and archive team returned to those sessions to work on The Miracle box set reissue.

"We'd kind of forgotten about this track," admits Roger Taylor, "but there it was, this little gem. It's wonderful, a real discovery. It's a very passionate piece".