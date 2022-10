A bear really wanted to sample the refreshment in a bird feeder that was dangling outside a family's home but had a hard time reaching it. As it stood for a moment, pondering its next move, a woman's voice could be heard on an intercom. "No," she calmly said, as if talking to her pet dog. "No, go away. Go away. No." And, like a well-behaved dog, the bear very reluctantly turned and wandered off. Good bear.

Front page thumbnail image: Judith Andrews / shutterstock.com