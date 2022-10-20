Activists cover Harrods with orange paint and lie in street to block traffic

Earlier today, Just Stop Oil, the organization that made headlines for covering a glass-protected Van Gogh painting with tomato soup, sprayed the outside of London's iconic Harrod's department store with orange paint. Members of the group also blocked traffic by lying in the street.

Aileen Getty, granddaughter of the founder of Getty Oil, has given the organization $1 million so far. This has led some to speculate that Just Stop Oil's recent actions are a false flag to make environmentalists look bad, but Aileen Getty is not connected to the oil industry, other than being wealthy because of it.