Find yarn by making a selection on a color wheel

Attention knitters: this Wayfinder tool allows you to make a selection on a color wheel, and then presents yarn for sale that matches your color choice. If you need specific yarn colors for a project, this tool could save you a lot of time. Some of the options aren't an exact match, but they come pretty close.
From the site:
"Includes yarns from: Adriafil, BC Garn, Blue Sky Fibers, Cascade Yarns, Ella Rae, Erika Knight, Jamieson's of Shetland, Juniper Moon Farm, Kelbourne Woolens, Knitting for Olive, Lang Yarns, Malabrigo, Rowan, Sublime, We Are Knitters, West Yorkshire Spinners, Wool and the Gang"
