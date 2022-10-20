Florida man can soon buy his weed at Circle K gas stations

Convenience store chain Circle K has teamed up with cannabis firm Green Thumb Industries to bring medical marijuana to the former's gas stations in Florida. The RISE Express stores will apparently have a separate entrance although just a few steps from the Circle K candy and snack aisle. From WFLA:

"Convenience is a strong channel in retail, and people want more access to cannabis," Green Thumb Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler said in a news release. "The new RISE Express model is a huge step forward in making it easier and more efficient for patients to purchase high-quality cannabis as part of their everyday routine."[…]

"I was shocked when I first heard about it," said Kevin Sabet. "I was really surprised."

Sabet is the CEO of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, or SAM, a political organization opposed to marijuana legalization and commercialization.

"The idea that we want to make it easier for a 22-year-old with a headache, who has a medical card, to get marijuana while they're filling up on gas and about to drive really makes no sense," said Sabet.