Get this refurbished iPad 7 before Apple Day on 10/21 for only $300

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Laptops can be portable workhorses, but they're still not as compact or lightweight as a tablet. They're basically mini-computers that take up way less space. So if you're tired of lugging your laptop around, you can get a compact tablet like an iPad 7 for only $299.99.

This refurbished iPad is price-dropped thanks to Apple Day, which is on October 21 this year. From the 16th through the 21st, we're celebrating with discounts on Apple refurbs, so don't sleep on this special sale!

While this 7th-generation Apple iPad was released in 2019, it still packs a punch and is compact enough to slip into a small bag or backpack. At just 1.7 pounds, you'll barely feel it weighing down. While this model doesn't offer cellular, it provides WiFi for connecting to your local network or public hotspots.

This iPad offers up to 10 hours of battery life off a single charge, so you never have to worry about running out of juice quickly. The extended battery life is excellent for enjoying content on long flights, video conferencing throughout the work day, or playing your favorite games! Plus, the tablet offers 32GB of storage, which is adequate for essential data such as apps, videos, photos, documents, and more. If 32GB isn't quite enough for you, simply connect the iPad to your favorite cloud storage service.

When FaceTiming friends and family, the 10.2-inch Retina display offers stunning picture quality picture that will make you feel like you're in the room together! The 1620 x 2160 screen is also compatible with Apple Pencils.

Favored for its convenience, the iPad is the best way to surf, browse, shop online, or watch your favorite TV shows. 9to5Mac called it "one of the best values in tech," and it earned 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon.

Whether you use it for work or pleasure, you'll love being able to set up your iPad 7 anywhere. Take it to the office or curl up in bed with a good e-book — there are no limitations to what you can do! During our Apple Day event, you can get this refurbished Apple iPad 7 for $299.99 (originally $329), a savings of 8%!

Prices subject to change.