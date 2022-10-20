GOP governor refuses to believe Oklahoma has a higher crime rate than New York or California

Mark Frauenfelder
C-Span

In last night's Oklahoma gubernatorial debate, Democratic candidate Joy Hofmeister said that Oklahoma's violent crime rate was worse than Democrat-led states like California and New York. Governor Kevin Stitt guffawed with smug incredulity at the statement, and even the moderator was dubious. In fact, Republican states are by and large more dangerous places than Democratic states. But to Trump-lovers, facts are evil. Facts are communists. Facts are groomers. Facts hate God. Anyone who tells the truth is a traitor to the Holy Maga Empire.