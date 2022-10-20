"Karen"-themed Halloween display removed from City Hall after someone asks to speak to the manager

The City of Prosser's official Halloween display has been taken down after objections were raised to it featuring the stereotypical nosey and officious "Karen" of modern lore. Someone wanted to speak to the manager about the effigy of a furious woman wearing a "Can I Speak To A Manager" t-shirt.

"In a news release, the City of Prosser says it has also withdrawn from the Historic Downtown Prosser Decorating Contest, saying they acknowledge the display was inconsistent with the spirit of the competition," reports ABC News.

But there might be more to the story, adds KAPP-KVEW, the local affiliate there (below). It interviewed a local woman who claims the effigy is part of a harassment campaign, conducted by the officials responsible, against locals who are raising a stink about the city using closed sessions to hide big spending decisions from the public.