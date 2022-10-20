Move over, Jen Psaki — President Biden just schooled Peter Doocy

President Biden channeled former Press Secretary Jen Psaki when he schooled Fox's Peter Doocy, who after all these years still has not mastered the "gotcha question."

"Top domestic issue, inflation or abortion?" the faux reporter asked, thinking that either answer would dunk the president and finally earn Doocy a point. But, per usual, the faux reporter was skunked again.

"All important," Biden said after a Psaki-like private chuckle to himself. "Unlike you, there's no one thing — it crosses the board. Ask me about foreign policy, too! There's multiple, multiple, multiple issues, and they're all important … We oughta be able to walk and chew gum at the same time."

Front page thumbnail image: Marlin360 / shutterstock.com