Bicycle thief is spooked by scolding mom voice and immediately returns bike (video)

An amateur thief thought he was getting away with a free bike when he tried to steal one from someone's front yard. He even boldly started riding it while still on the lawn. But just as he was about to hit the sidewalk, he heard what no young gentleman wants to hear: a stern mom voice.

"What are you doing? Get off my son's bike right now," she scolded through the house intercom.

The thief, who could have easily sped away at this point, instead stopped in his tracks and did an about face. But he still got it wrong as he only set the bike on the far end of the lawn, partly on the sidewalk.

"Put the bicycle back in the yard," the no-nonsense voice insisted.

And the bicycle was thus rolled back onto the yard and properly left upright after the frightened fellow made sure to employ the kickstand. (See video below.)

Front page thumbnail image: Nattawit Khomsanit / shutterstock.com