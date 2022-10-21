"God Forbid" documents the Jerry Falwell, Jr. scandal

A new documentary, God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty, explores the scandal that rocked the lives of Trump-loving Evangelical Christian leader and former President of Liberty University Jerry Falwell, Jr. and his wife Becki, along with the entire Evangelical Christian community. Major Film Events describes the film like this:

In this revealing documentary, Giancarlo Granda, former pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Hotel, shares the intimate details of his 7-year relationship with a charming older woman, Becki Falwell, and her husband, the Evangelical Trump stalwart Jerry Falwell Jr. Directed by Billy Corben, God Forbid: The Sex Scandal that Brought Down a Dynasty outlines Granda's entanglement with the Falwell's seemingly perfect lives and the overarching influence this affair had on a presidential election. GOD FORBID is executive produced by Corben and Alfred Spellman for Rakontur and Adam McKay and Todd Schulman of HyperObject.

Raven Brunner, writing for Decider, provides more info:

"If they wanted to make me disappear, they could do it," says Giancarlo Granda in the trailer for the upcoming documentary God Forbid: The Sex Scandal that Brought Down a Dynasty, which follows the scandalous relationship between a former pool attendant and an Evangelical political couple. Granda alleges to have met Becki Falwell, wife of former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., while working as a pool attendant in Miami and the two engaged in a long-lasting affair – which he claims was encouraged by Jerry Falwell Jr. Following the scandal, Granda published a tell-all book, Off the Deep End: Jerry and Becki Falwell and the Collapse of an Evangelical Dynasty, and is continuing to expose the hypocrisy and "freakiness" of the two Trumpsters in the upcoming documentary. God Forbid follows Granda's account of his affair with Becki Falwell, along with her husband's involvement and the public's response.

If you enjoy seeing MAGA-loving, COVID-minimizing, "family values" Evangelical Christians called out for their hypocrisy, you won't want to miss this! The film will start streaming on Hulu on November 1.