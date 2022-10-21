Herschel Walker: "If you can't produce a child, you're a man" (video)

During an on-stage conversation with a MAGA-worshipping preacher wearing a suit the color of toddler pajamas, Deputy Herschel Walker showcased his unique intelligence. They discussed one of MAGA cultists' favorite topics: the semantics of "man" and "woman." According to the preacher, if you have a womb, then you're a "wombman." Deputy Walker seemed pleased with the preacher's logic, and offered a definition of his own. "If you can't have… if you can't produce… uh… a child… you're a man." Audience cheers greeted the witticism.

