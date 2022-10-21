New film documents the Elephant 6 Recording Company & Collective

I was lucky enough to live in Athens, Georgia in the late 1990s, a town known for its indie music scene. The late 90s were a heyday in Athens for bands that were part of the Elephant 6 Recording Company and Collective—Neutral Milk Hotel, Elf Power, of Montreal, and more. If you're a fan of any of those bands, or of the Athens music scene in general, you'll want to check out this trailer for a new documentary that traces the history of the Collective and explores the experiences of the folks involved. The website for the documentary—which is titled The Elephant 6 Recording Co.—explains:

A documentary feature film about the Elephant 6 Recording Company & collective: the Olivia Tremor Control, the Apples In Stereo, Neutral Milk Hotel, Elf Power, the Music Tapes, the Minders, the Gerbils, of Montreal, Beulah, Dressy Bessy, Great Lakes & more. Coming soon.

And Rob Arcand, writing for Pitchfork, provides more info:

The film will make its world premiere at the Doc NYC festival on November 10, followed by additional screenings at the Denver Film Festival and Sound Unseen festival in Minneapolis later that month. The updated 2022 version of the film includes additional footage from Lance Bangs, who was brought on as a producer for the film's re-release. The film is executive produced by Rob Hatch-Miller and edited and produced by Greg King, who were part of the team behind the 2020 documentary on New York's Other Music.

I loved the years I spent in Athens, I was young and the world was exciting and weird, and full of great music and strange (in the best of ways) people. I'm definitely excited to see the film. After the screenings in New York, Denver, and Minneapolis, you'll be able to stream it online at home between November 11 and November 27.