Supreme Court rejects bid to stop Biden's student debt relief plan

Rob Beschizza
Photo: shutterstock.com

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's student debt relief plan, reports NBC News. Spearheaded by a "Wisconsin taxpayers group", the last-ditch emergency application was formally bounced by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who is responsible for the relevant circuit court district. The plan, offering up to $20,000 of debt relief to people with government-backed student loans, can now proceed: you can already apply.